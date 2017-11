Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

One more shock to TTDP.. After Revanth Reddy's resignation to the party one by one key personalities, leaders are going out. Now Jayashankar Bhupalpally District TDP District President Gandra Satyanarayana has submitted his resignation on Wednesday. He sent his resignation letter to his party chief Chandrababu Naidu. According to the sources, Gandra Satyanarayana is going to join in TRS on Thursday in the presence of CM KCR.