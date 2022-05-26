YouTube
    హైదరాబాద్‌లో ప్రధాని మోడీ: సీఎం కేసీఆర్ గైర్హాజరు

    హైదరాబాద్:ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం హైదరాబాద్‍‌కు వచ్చారు. నగరంలోని బేగంపేట విమానాశ్రయంకు ప్రత్యేక విమానంలో చేరుకున్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ. గచ్చిబౌలిలోని ఇండియన్‌ స్కూల్‌ ఆఫ్‌ బిజినెస్‌(ఐఎస్‌బీ) ద్విదశాబ్ది వార్షికోత్సవాన్ని గురువారం ఘనంగా జరుపుకుంటోంది. ఈ వార్షికోత్సవానికి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ ముఖ్య అతిధిగా హాజరుకానున్నారు.అయితే, ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి సీఎం కేసీఆర్ హాజరుకావడం లేదు. కేసీఆర్ ఈ ఉదయం బెంగళూరుకు వెళ్లారు.

    PM Modi in hyderabad live updates in telugu: CM KCR to skip

    1:53 PM, 26 May
    తెలంగాణ అభివృద్ధి కోసం ఎంత పోరాటమైనా చేస్తామన్నారు.
    1:53 PM, 26 May
    తెలంగాణలో బీజేపీ హవా కనిపిస్తోందని.. ఇక్కడ తప్పక బీజేపీ అధికారలోకి వస్తుందని ప్రధాని మోడీ ధీమా వ్యక్తం చేశారు.
    1:52 PM, 26 May
    తెలంగాణలో అధికార మార్పిడి తప్పక జరుగుతుందన్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    1:52 PM, 26 May
    కుటుంబ పాలనను తరిమితేనే రాష్ట్రం, దేశం అభివృద్ధి చెందుతాయన్నారు.
    1:51 PM, 26 May
    కుటుంబ పాలనలో తెలంగాణ బందీ అయ్యిందని.. కేవలం ఒక కుటుంబం కోసం ప్రత్యేక రాష్ట్రం ఏర్పాటు జరగలేదని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు.
    1:49 PM, 26 May
    భారతదేశ ఐక్యత కోసం సర్ధార్ పటేల్ ఎంతో కృషి చేశారన్నారు.
    1:49 PM, 26 May
    రాష్ట్ర అభివృద్ధి కోసం బీజేపీ కార్యకకర్తలు కృషి చేస్తున్నారన్నారు.
    1:49 PM, 26 May
    తెలంగాణ ఉద్యమంలో వేల మంది అమరులయ్యారని, వారికి శ్రద్ధాంజలి ఘటిస్తున్నట్లు తెలిపారు. వారి ఆశయాలు నెరవేర్చాలన్నారు.
    1:49 PM, 26 May
    తెలంగాణ ప్రజల ఆదరాబిమానాలను కృతజ్ఞతలు తెలిపారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    1:46 PM, 26 May
    తాను ఎప్పుడు తెలంగాణకు వచ్చినా అపూర్వ స్వాగతం లభిస్తోందన్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    1:46 PM, 26 May
    పట్టుదలకు, పౌరుషానికి తెలంగాణ ప్రజలు మారుపేరని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు.
    1:45 PM, 26 May
    కుటుంబ పార్టీలు పేద ప్రజల అభివృద్ధి, ప్రయోజనాల గురించి ఆలోచించవని ప్రధాని అన్నారు.
    1:43 PM, 26 May
    కుటుంబ రాజకీయ పార్టీలు తమ స్వంత ప్రయోజనాల కోసమే పనిచేస్తాయని అన్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ.
    1:42 PM, 26 May
    వారసత్వ రాజకీయాలు చేస్తున్న కుటుంబాలు ఎలా అవినీతిలో కూరుకుపోతున్నాయో చూస్తున్నామని అన్నారు.
    1:39 PM, 26 May
    వారసత్వ రాజకీయాలు అనేవి రాజకీయాలకు సంబంధించిన సమస్య మాత్రమే కాదని, ఇది ప్రజాాస్వామ్యానికి విఘాతమని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు.
    1:38 PM, 26 May
    తెలంగాణలో అమరుల ఆశయాలు నెరవేరడం లేదని ప్రధాని మోడీ అన్నారు.
    1:36 PM, 26 May
    ప్రధాని రాక సందర్బంగా బేగంపేటలో బీజేపీ నేతలు స్వాగత సభ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ సభలో ప్రధాని మోడీ పాల్గొని ప్రసంగిస్తున్నారు.
    1:35 PM, 26 May
    బేగంపేట విమానాశ్రయంలో ప్రధానికి కేంద్రమంత్రి కిషన్ రెడ్డి, గవర్నర్ తమిళిసై సౌందరరాజన్, బీజేపీ రాష్ట్ర అధ్యక్షుడు బండి సంజయ్, ఆ పార్టీ ఓబీసీ మోర్చా జాతీయ అధ్యక్షుడు లక్ష్మణ్ తదితరులు స్వాగతం పలికారు.
    1:34 PM, 26 May
    ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం హైదరాబాద్ చేరుకున్నారు.

