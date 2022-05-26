బెంగళూరు వార్తా విశేషాలను వెంటనే పొందండి
హైదరాబాద్లో ప్రధాని మోడీ: సీఎం కేసీఆర్ గైర్హాజరు
హైదరాబాద్:ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ గురువారం మధ్యాహ్నం హైదరాబాద్కు వచ్చారు. నగరంలోని బేగంపేట విమానాశ్రయంకు ప్రత్యేక విమానంలో చేరుకున్నారు ప్రధాని మోడీ. గచ్చిబౌలిలోని ఇండియన్ స్కూల్ ఆఫ్ బిజినెస్(ఐఎస్బీ) ద్విదశాబ్ది వార్షికోత్సవాన్ని గురువారం ఘనంగా జరుపుకుంటోంది. ఈ వార్షికోత్సవానికి ప్రధాని నరేంద్ర మోడీ ముఖ్య అతిధిగా హాజరుకానున్నారు.అయితే, ఈ కార్యక్రమానికి సీఎం కేసీఆర్ హాజరుకావడం లేదు. కేసీఆర్ ఈ ఉదయం బెంగళూరుకు వెళ్లారు.
'Pariwarwaadi' parties only think about their own development. These parties do not care about the poor people, their politics is focused on how a single-family can stay in power and loot as much as they can. They do not have any interest in the development of people: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/NEZzWAg1xk— ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022
ప్రధాని రాక సందర్బంగా బేగంపేటలో బీజేపీ నేతలు స్వాగత సభ ఏర్పాటు చేశారు. ఈ సభలో ప్రధాని మోడీ పాల్గొని ప్రసంగిస్తున్నారు.
