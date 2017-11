Telangana

English summary

Nine persons were arrested today for allegedly converting children from poor families in Telangana to Islam under the pretext of providing them free education, food and shelter here, the police said. Police rescued 17 children in age group of 4-15 years, including seven girls, from the premises of an unrecognised school in Moula Ali area on the complaint of the Child Welfare Committee.