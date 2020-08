తెలంగాణతో ప్రణబ్‌ ముఖర్జీకి ఎంతో అనుబంధం - బిల్లుపైనా సంతకం - సీఎం కేసీఆర్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి

English summary

Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has expressed deep shock over the death of former President "Bharata Ratna" Pranab Mukherjee. The CM said it was unfortunate that the best efforts put in by doctors for the past several weeks, to save the life of ailing former President did not succeed. The CM said that Sri Pranab Mukherjee had a special affinity with the Telangana issue.