దేశంలో ఉత్తమ ఐటీ మంత్రిగా కేటీఆర్: రెండోసారి స్కోచ్ అవార్డు, తెలంగాణ బెస్ట్ స్టేట్

Delighted to share that Telangana IT Minister @KTRTRS has been awarded the SKOCH “Best Performing IT Minister” Award for the year 2020.



Also, Telangana state has been awarded “e-Governance State of the Year” award by @skochgroup. pic.twitter.com/orV0dWO1AW — Minister for IT, Industries, MA & UD, Telangana (@MinisterKTR) February 25, 2021