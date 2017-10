ట్విస్ట్: నోరు విప్పని రేవంత్, మోత్కుపల్లికి షాక్, రేపు కీలక మీటింగ్

Telangana

Narsimha

English summary

TTDP leaders will meet with TDP chief Chandrababunaidu on Oct 28 at Amaravathi. Chandrababunaidu meeting with TTDP leaders on Fridaya at Lakeview guest house. But not yet take a decission on Revanth Reddy issue.Meeting will postponed to tomorrow