శోభనం గది నుంచి గాయాలతో బయటకొచ్చిన నవ వరుడు... జరిగింది తెలిసి షాక్ తిన్న కుటుంబం...

English summary

In a shocking incident from a village in Uttar Pradesh, a newly-wed bride thrashed her husband black and blue with an iron rod on the first night of their wedding and ran away with Rs 20,000 cash and jewellery worth Rs 2 lakh. The bride is reportedly a resident of Haridwar while the groom is from Kunda Khurd village in Bijnor and the couple got married at a temple on March 15 after being introduced to each other by a “matchmaker”.