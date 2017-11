మాజీ ప్రియుడు.. పెళ్లిచేసుకోలేదని.. యాసిడ్ పోసేశాడు!

Telangana

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Warangal urban police have filed a case against acid attack on a woman here in warangal on Wednesday. According to their investigation.. Victim's name is Madhuri, a divorcee who is staying with her parents. She has a daughter. According to her youngr sister.. auto driver Chandu and her sister fallen in love and want to marry. Due to some reasons this was not happened. With this angry Chandu threatened her and on Wednesday he came to their house and forcebly he taken Madhuri in his auto and went away. Later the acid attack was happened.