'అప్పుడు ఏదో చేయాలనిపించింది, అప్పుడప్పుడు కార్తీక్ ఇంటికి సంధ్య, బావకు తెలుసు'

Telangana

Srinivas G

English summary

Sandhya Rani, who was set afire by a jilted lover on Thursday, succumbed to her burns on Friday.Rani was rushed to Gandhi Hospital where doctors said she had received about 80 per cent burns. She was set on fire by Vanga Karthik, 25, who was arrested and remanded in judicial custody. The police modified the cases against Karthik to book him for murder.