Telangana

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A woman techie was shooted by hostel owner's son while she is taking bath in her room. This incident was taken palce in a working women hostel situated at road number 5, kphb colony, hyderabad. Woman Techie noticed this and lodged a complaint also. Police filed a case against this and taken the accused into their custody it seems.