విశాఖ స్టీల్ ప్లాంట్ కు మోడీ మార్క్ షాక్ .. ప్రైవేటీకరణపై ఆయన తాజా వ్యాఖ్యల ఆంతర్యం అదే !!

English summary

The Modi-led central government on the Visakhapatnam steel plant is unlikely to back down. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent remarks have made the same point clear. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made it very clear that the privatization of loss-making public sector undertakings is inevitable. No matter how many slogans are chanted that the Visakhapatnam steel is the right of the Andhra people, it is clear once again with Modi's remarks that the Visakhapatnam steel plant will go private.