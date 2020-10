వారి నిర్లక్ష్యం వల్లే ఇదంతా .. దేవాదాయ శాఖలోని అధికారులపై స్వరూపానందేంద్ర వ్యాఖ్యలు

English summary

Visakha Swarupanandendra Saraswati expressed deep dissatisfaction over the behavior of officials in the Andhra Pradesh government endoment department. Swarupanandendra Saraswati said that all sorts of misfortunes were happening due to the negligent attitude of some officials. Swarupananda said the government in AP was in favor of raising the salaries of priests to Rs 15,000 but it was being delayed due to negligence of some officials.