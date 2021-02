ఆ గురువు కోసం కదిలొచ్చిన గ్రామం .. కాళ్ళు కడిగి, పూజలు చేసి భుజాలపై ఊరేగించి ఘనంగా వీడ్కోలు సంబరం

English summary

Gowdu Narendra has been working as a teacher in a government school since 2011 in Malluguda tribal village in Gummalakshmipuram zone of Vizianagaram district. Even though the school did not have a proper building, the children were taught tirelessly in the shade of the trees . He recently transferred to another school. The whole village moved and said goodbye to him. They washed his feet, worshiped the teacher with celebrations .