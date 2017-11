Grapevine

Swetha

English summary

AP CM Chandrababu Naidu will be contested from Nandyal in next assembly elections. Because Nara Lokesh contest will be necessary in next assembly elections. In this context Chandrababu own assembly seat 'Kuppam' in Chithoor District will be safe for Nara Lokesh. Minister Nara Lokesh son in law Nandamuri Balakrishna will be contest from Hindupuram Lok Sabha seat.