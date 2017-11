‘‘టీడీపీకి చెమటలు, 98 శాతం వ్యతిరేకమే, జగన్ పడే కష్టంలో 5 శాతం పడినా.. అధికారం మనదే..’’

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YCP MLAs and other leaders told that TDP is in fear of YS Jagan and also 98 percent people of the state against to CM Chandrababu Naidu here in Cuddapah on Friday. Cuddapah Mayor Suresh Babu taken oath as President of the Parliament Constituency on Friday in the Party District Office. YCP District President Akepati Amarnath Reddy, YCP MLAs Raghurami Reddy, Ravindranath Reddy, Amzad Basha, Rachamallu Prasad Reddy and other leaders are participated in this programme.