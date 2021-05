English summary

as Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) Scientists have found a new variant of SARS-CoV-2 - 'N440K' which is believed found in andhra pradesh, the bordering states are on high alert. Chhattisgarh govt has sealed andhra border and Sukma collector said no person is allowed from andhra. other side, the Odisha government has closed its border with Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to curtail the spread of the killer virus in the state.