‘సాక్షి’ ఛైర్మన్, ఎడిటోరియల్ డైరెక్టర్ పై అరెస్ట్ వారెంట్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Sakshi publication’s managing director, YS Bharathi Reddy, and Editor-in-Chief, Rama Chandramurthy have been slapped with a non-bailable warrant by a Nuzvid Second Additional Judicial First Class Magistrate (AJFCM) court for not attending court in a defamation case filed by TDP leader and Krishna district Telugu Rythu president Chalasani Anjaneyulu. YS Bharathi Reddy is the wife of YSR Congress Party chief YS Jaganmohan Reddy. The case was filed against Sakshi for publishing an article alleging Mr. Anjaneyulu’s involvement in a Call Money issue in 2016. Following which, the court sent a warrant to Sakshi’s management to attend the hearing. However, with the management not making an appearance before the court, a non-bailable warrant was issued against them.