ప్రమాదంపై జగన్, మీకు చేతకాకుంటే మేమొచ్చాం: ఊగిపోయిన వైసిపి నేత, తొలుత స్పందించింది వారే

Andhra Pradesh

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

At least 14 people died after a boat capsized in Krishna river in Krishna district's Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh. The boat, which was carrying around 30 people, capsized near the Ibrahim Patnam mandal area at around 5.30 pm. Teams of the National Disaster Relief Force are currently involved in search and rescue.