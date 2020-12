నారా లోకేశ్ మెడకు సీఐడీ ఉచ్చు -హైకోర్టుకు ఆధారాలు - ప్రభుత్వానికి నష్టమేంటన్న జడ్జి -తీర్పు రిజర్వ్

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (CID) has named some companies and individuals having links with former CM N Chandrababu Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh as accused in one of the cases pertaining to alleged land scam in Amaravati. ap High Court concluded its arguments on the petitions filed challenging the registration of CID cases on the issue of land acquisition in Amravati. Justice CH Manavendranath Roy issued orders on Wednesday reserving the verdict.