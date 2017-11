ఎపి సిఎం దక్షిణ కొరియా పర్యటన....డిసెంబర్ 3 న బయలుదేరి వెళ్లనున్న చంద్రబాబు

Andhra Pradesh

Suvarnaraju

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

amaravathi: andhra pradesh chief Minister chandrababu naidu is set to tour the south korea from december 3. The visit is aimed that A 'South Korea City' is expected to come up in Andhra Pradesh's new capital Amaravati or elsewhere in the state. Showcasing South Korean automobile giant Kia Motors, which is setting up its car manufacturing unit in Anantapuramu district, as the mascot, the chief minister tried to woo other industrialists from the East Asian nation to the state.