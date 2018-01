చంద్రబాబు ప్రత్యేక చొరవ ఫలితం.. రాష్ట్రానికి మరో మణిహారం.. రేపు అపోలో టైర్స్ భూమిపూజ

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

At last, Apollo Tyres is going to organize it's bhoomi pooja for it's new manufacturing plant which is going to situate at Chinna Panduru, Near to Satyavedu Sri City of Chittoor District. Tomorrow bhoomi pooja will be performed by CM Chandrababu Naidu. Actually From the beginning, Apollo Tyres faced so many problems in establishment of the Tyres Manufacturing Unit in AP. Everytime CM Chandrababu Naidu involved and taken special interest to solve all the problems araised.