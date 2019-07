ఏపీకి గవర్నర్ ఓకే కానీ రాజ్ భవన్ ఏది ? గవర్నర్ నివాసంపై ఆసక్తికర చర్చ

English summary

Finally, Andhra Pradesh is getting a new governor. Till now, ESL Narasimhan was the joint governor for both Andhra Pradesh as well as Telangana for the past several years. He used to fly in whenever there is a function in AP and fly out once it is over. But, now that phase is over. AP will have a dedicated Governor who will stay put in AP.But, the most bizarre aspect is where will the Governor stay? Where will his official residence be? The official and permanent Raj Bhavan is not going to be built any time soon. It is likely that the camp office that Chandrababu has used as a Chief Minister would be used as Raj Bhavan. But, some sections feel that this building should not be used as it is an illegal building and is unsuitable for living. So, it is also likely that the building would be Governor's office and some other building would be arranged for his living.AP perhaps is the only state where the Governor will not have a Raj Bhavan. Sources say the incumbent governor Bishwabhushan Harichandan will be given a building that suits his taste after a few days of stay in the camp office.