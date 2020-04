నిమ్మగడ్డ కేసు విచారణలో అనూహ్య ఘటన..10 మందికి కోడ్ ఇస్తే 40 మంది లైవ్ లోకి..

English summary

several unconnected persons joined the video conference of election case by using the code given by the ap high court registry to advocates on record and it has caused disturbance and CJ has requested others to stay off and asked the advocates not to share the code given to them. But nothing worked out and Court got annoyed and wants to adjourn. But on the request of AG and other Senior advocates Court agreed to hold the Court on monday in the physical presence of advocates on record only in this election case by Order.