జగనన్న స్మార్ట్‌ టౌన్‌ : మధ్యతరగతి సొంతింటి కల నెరవేరేలా.. దరఖాస్తులకు ప్రకటన

English summary

The AP government, which is already providing housing to the homeless in the state of Andhra Pradesh, has now decided to realize the dream of middle class people and low-income communities to own their own. The Jagan government, which feels that there should be no homeless people in the state, has launched the Jagananna Smart Town scheme as part of it. The VMC Commissioner also issued a statement to provide housing to the middle class to this extent within the Vijayawada city .