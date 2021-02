అందాల అరకులో తీవ్ర విషాదం -బస్సు దుర్ఘటనపై ఏపీ గవర్నర్, టీసీఎం కేసీఆర్, చంద్రబాబుల దిగ్భ్రాంతి

English summary

At least eight people were killed and several others were injured when a tourist bus plunged into a valley on the Araku ghat road in Andhra Pradesh’s Visakhapatnam district on Friday evening. Andhra Pradesh Governor Bishwa Bhushan Harichandan has expressed shock over the death of eight tourists in a bus accident on Araku Ghat Road in Visakhapatnam district. TDP chief chandrababu and nara lokesh also reacted