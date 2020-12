year ender 2020 : ఏపీలో ప్రభుత్వాన్ని అప్రదిష్ట పాలు చేసిన ముఖ్యమైన ఘటనలు ,ఆలయాలపై దాడులు, విగ్రహ విధ్వంసాలు

English summary

Attacks on temples and vandalism of idols have been the biggest misfortune for the AP government in 2020. There is a campaign in AP Jaganmohan Reddy has been took over as CM for an anti-Hindu government . There has been a lot of religious criticism of Jaganmohan Reddy. The series of attacks on temples and destruction of idols, which began with the Antarvedi chariot burnt incident , continues to this day.