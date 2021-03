షాకింగ్: వైసీపీలో పెను విషాదం -బద్వేలు ఎమ్మెల్యే వెంకట సుబ్బయ్య కన్నుమూత -సీఎం జగన్ దిగ్భ్రాంతి

English summary

Badvel YSRCP MLA Venkata Subbaiah breathed his last in the early hours of Sunday. He passed away while undergoing treatment in a private hospital in YSR Kadapa district. After the death of YSRCP MLA, Venkata Subbaiah, condolence messages pour in from ap cm ys jagan and all the YSRCP political leaders expressed deep grief over the death of Venkata Subbaiah.