టీడీపీ ఎంపీ గల్లా జయదేవ్ అమర్ రాజా బ్యాటరీస్ కు బిగ్ రిలీఫ్ .. ఆ ఉత్తర్వులను సస్పెండ్ చేసిన హైకోర్టు !!

English summary

The Andhra Pradesh State Pollution Control Board has issued notices to TDP MP Galla Jayadev to close down the units as water pollution is being caused by the Amar Raja Batteries company and lead is increasing in the air. The High Court on Thursday gave a big relief to Amar Raja Company, which had challenged the order in the High Court. The AP High Court has suspended orders issued by the Andhra Pradesh Pollution Control Board to close the company. Moreover, the High Court has issued orders to restore power.