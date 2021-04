English summary

The black market was booming in the Telugu states during the Corona crisis. The prices of medicines and injections used in the medical care provided to corona victims have gone up. corona sufferers suffering from severe respiratory problems is said to be need of Remdesivir injection. the injection cost around Rs 30,000 in the black market. In the face of the fact that the total doses of remdesivir have to be given six to corona victims, the situation of having to spend almost one lakh and eighty thousand rupees to buy these is causing serious concern to the common people.