రంగంలో నేవీ: రూ.10 లక్షల పరిహారం.. పోలవరం వరకూ జల్లెడ: రాత్రివేళా గాలింపు కొనసాగింపు

English summary

There were 61 people on the boat among which 50 were tourists and 11 were boat staff. They had gone on a tour to see Papikondalu hills near the Godavari river. Around 40 people are still missing. Two teams of NDRF have been mobilised, one from Vishakhapatnam and one from Guntur. Teams are en route to where the incident took place. Reportedly, almost all of those in the boat had access to life jackets. Some of them reportedly swam to the bank. Local police and officials are present at the spot.