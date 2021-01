వినాశకాలే విపరీత బుద్ధి, జగన్ రెడ్డిది సైకో మనస్తత్వం.. ఎన్నికల్లో ఆపని చెయ్యండన్న చంద్రబాబు

English summary

Chandrababu said that Jagan Reddy has a psycho mentality and he is behaving like a maniac.Chandrababu urged the party ranks to ensure that nominations are filed everywhere and without forced consensus in the election nomination process in the wake of the panchayat elections. Chandrababu said that the candidates should prepare the relevant certificates to contest in the panchayat elections and advised the candidates to be ready in all possible ways.