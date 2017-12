దక్షిణ కొరియాలో చంద్రబాబు, పెట్టుబడులే లక్ష్యంగా, ఏమేం చేయబోతున్నారంటే...

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Monday apprised South Korean business leaders of investment opportunities in the state. He was speaking during his first meeting with ancillary industries of Kia Motors here. Naidu, who reached here on Monday morning on a three-day visit, said that there are bright opportunities for investments in India and Andhra Pradesh. "Andhra Pradesh is growing at double digit rates for the last three years. Our aim is to grow at 15 percent for the next 15 years. India's Look Easy Policy will bear fruit only from our state," he said, adding that that "Andhra Pradesh has good and growing infrastructure, well-maintained law and order and abundance of quality human resources".