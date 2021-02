పంచాయతీ వార్ : చంద్రబాబు మ్యానిఫెస్టోపై వైసీపీ ఎదురు దాడి .. కాపీల రాయుడు అంటూ కౌంటర్

English summary

The YCP has complained that the release of the TDP manifesto in the panchayat elections held outside the parties is against the election norms and code of conduct for elections. Moreover, the manifesto released for the panchayat elections has been criticized as a social media platform. YCP leaders have been criticized for saying that TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu had copied the schemes already implemented by the YCP government and declared them as his promises.