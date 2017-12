దుర్గమ్మకు తొలి మహిళ పూజలు, పర్యటన ముగిసేవరకు సవిత వెంటే అఖిలప్రియ

Andhra Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind's wife Savita Kovind will offer prayers at the Kanaka Durga temple, atop the Indrakeeladri hill here on December 27. Minister Bhuma Akhila Priya would receive and welcome the first lady at the Gannavaram Airport at around 09.30 hours.