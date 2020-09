తెలంగాణా నుండి ఏపీకి.. ఆర్టీసీ కార్గో బస్సులో అక్రమ మద్యం.. షాక్ అయిన పోలీసులు

English summary

Cartons were unloaded at Vijayawada Benz Circle from an RTC parcel bus going from Hyderabad to Kovvur depot. Police on suspicion of possession found liquor bottles in the AP29Z0408 RTC parcel bus. It is an APS RTC bus .The liquor mafia was found smuggling 2198 bottles of liquor from Telangana to Andhra Pradesh. Police found that they were transporting the liquor to Vijayawada and Eluru.