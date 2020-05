RR Venkatapuram Gas Leakage గ్రామంలో విష వాయువు బాధిత కుటుంబాల దుఃఖం...హృదయ విదారకం...!

English summary

Chemical gas leakage reported at LG Polymers industry in RR Venkatapuram village, Visakhapatnam. People being taken to hospital after they complained of burning sensation in eyes&breathing difficulties. Police, fire tenders, ambulances reach spot and the rescue team shifting them to the hospitals .It is estimated that this gas will have an impact on approximately 50 thousand people. The situation is not yet under control and the rescue team is trying to get the gas under control. People are moving in any vehicle that is available. But for them, for their own sake, the grieving of their situation ends. Mothers who cry for babies, babies crying for their parents, the elderly also . Ever moving, it seems to be a severe pain ..