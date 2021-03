అంతులేని లైంగిక సామర్థ్యం.. ఆ ప్రచారంతో గాడిద మాంసానికి విపరీతమైన డిమాండ్.. ఏపీలో వింత పోకడ..

English summary

Donkey meat has become the most sought after delicacy in Andhra Pradesh. Why? Because people believe that it will heal back pain and asthma as well as work as an aphrodisiac.Authorities in Andhra Pradesh are fighting to curb the rise of donkey slaughter in the state. According to reports, donkey meat is being widely sold and consumed in Prakasam, Krishna, West Godavari and Guntur districts of the state.