పాలు పోసిన మోత్కుపల్లి: టీడీపీపై వైఎస్ జగన్ దాడి తేలికేనా?

Andhra Pradesh

Swetha

English summary

TTDP leader Mothupally Narasimhulu had given political weapon to thier AP political opponent YSR Congress party president YS Jaganmohan Reddy. Since Mothkupally Narsimhulu statement YS Jaganmohan Reddy and his party didn't responded. Political observers expect that wil main political weapon in near future.