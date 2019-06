బ్రిటిషర్లు కట్టారని పార్లమెంట్ కూల్చేశారా అన్న జయప్రకాశ్ నారాయణ్.. ప్రజావేదిక కూల్చివేతపై జేపీ

English summary

Lok Sattha Party chief Jayaprakash Narayan made sarcastic remarks about the demolition of the praja vedika . He said there should be a strong reason for demolishing a government building. He said that such decisions should be made only if it is in the public interest. He also made interesting comments on the AP government's decision to dismantle the praja vedika. JP said government did not demolish the Parliament building that the britishers had built. He noted that although they were symbolic of the colonial state, they could not be demolished because of the abuse of public funds.