జగన్ రెడ్డి గుర్తు పెట్టుకో .. రేపు అధికారంలోకి వచ్చేది టీడీపీనే : నారా లోకేష్

Nara Lokesh has issued warnings to AP CM Jagan Mohan Reddy. Lokesh said that Jagan Reddy to Remember .. TDP will come to power tomorrow .He made harsh remarks that anarchy had increased during the YCP rule in the state of Andhra Pradesh and that the AP was competing with Bihar in anarchy. Nara Lokesh made the remarks during a visit to Sattanapalli today to visit the family of recently deceased TDP leader Garikapati Krishna Rao in Lakkaraju Garlapadu in Sattanapalli zone.