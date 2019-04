ఏపీలో రికార్డుస్థాయిలో నమోదైన ఓటింగ్ ఏ పార్టీని గెలిపిస్తుందో ?

English summary

The record sort of voting in Andhra Pradesh general election is a welcome change and even political analysts haven't predicted this sort of huge voter turnout. While the voting percentage is declared at 75 percent by 6 PM, it is expected that it would easily cross 80 percent mark since voting is being continued in as many as 400 centres where it got delayed due to technical issues like malfunction of EVMs.While both major political parties - TDP and YCP - are boasting confidence of coming to power citing the voting percentage, both the parties are jittery and making their own assessments. Both TDP supremo Chandrababu Naidu and YCP president Jagan have been asking the MLA candidates to send their reports on winning chances in order to gauge the public mood before May 23rd.