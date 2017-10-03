ఆ ఖలేజా నాకుంది.. అందుకే చేశా, మర్యాదపూర్వకమే.. తప్పేముంది: జేసీ దివాకర్ రెడ్డి

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Anantapuram MP JC Diwakar Reddy told that in politics.. any politician should have guts to announce about resignation. He also said that he have that guts, that is why he announced about his resignation. When a problem araise, he has the stebility to stick on against that problem, he concluded. He also told that no one can stop road widening in Anantapuram. He also thanked CM Chandrababu Naidu for taking initiation to solve the problem.