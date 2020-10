ఏపీలో ఏడాదిగా నిశబ్ద యుద్ధం - సైనికులకు సీఎం జగనే స్ఫూర్తి - అందరి చూపు ఇటేనంటోన్న వైసీపీ

English summary

On the occasion of the completion of the year in which the village secretariat system was set up, appreciation were extended to CM Jagan across the state. Under the auspices of the Village and Ward Secretariat Employees Federation, a 30-foot CM cutout has been set up on Vijayawada BRTS Road. Deputy CM Anjad Bhasha, MLA Malladi Vishnu anointed CM Cutout with the help of crane.