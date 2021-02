ప్లాన్ బీ అమలు చేస్తున్న జగన్ సర్కార్ .. నిమ్మగడ్డపై చర్యలకు ప్రివిలేజ్ కమిటీకి స్పీకర్ తమ్మినేని ఆదేశం

English summary

AP ministers Botsa Satyannarayana and Peddireddy Ramachandrareddy gave the complaint to speaker and speaker tammineni took this seriously over state election commissioner. Legislator Tammineni Sitaram on Monday recommended to the Privilege Committee that action be taken against Nimmagadda. The Privilege Committee will inquire into the state election commissioner as per the directions of Tammineni Sitaram. There is a general interest in what decision will be taken in the case of Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar in the Privilege Committee inquiry.