చంద్రబాబుకు డబుల్ షాక్ -కుప్పం టీడీపీలో ముసలం? -రాజీనామా బాటలో తమ్ముళ్లు! - ఇంకొద్ది గంటల్లో టూర్

English summary

amid panchayat elections results, Chandrababu Naidu own constituency Kuppam seems to have formed a rift in the party after the TDP's savage defeat. Leaders are criticizing each other for blaming yourself for the defeat in the panchayat elections. While Chandrababu will be touring Kuppam from february 25, several key leaders, including the constituency TDP in-charge, are reportedly preparing to resign.