నిన్న సబ్బంహరి, ఇవాళ పట్టాభి - టీడీపీ అధికార ప్రతినిధి కారు ధ్వంసం - హైకోర్టు జడ్జి ఇంటి పక్కనే ఘటన

English summary

andhra pradesh Opposition Telugu Desam Party (TDP) spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhiram alias Pattabhi's car was vandalized by unidentified persons. The car windows of his residence in Vijayawada were smashed at midnight on Sunday. Pattabhi alleged that it was an YSRCP act. He said that he was attacked for questioning the YSRCP's corrupt rule and that the same thing had happened to Sabbum Hari in Visakhapatnam yesterday. Pattabhi said it would have been better if Chief Minister Jagan had known that he could not keep his mouth shut by carrying out attacks.