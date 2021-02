UNION BUDGET 2021- 2022 : కేంద్ర బడ్జెట్ పై గంపెడాశలు పెట్టుకున్న ఆంధ్రప్రదేశ్ .. ఈ సారైనా న్యాయం జరిగేనా?

English summary

The state of Andhra Pradesh has high hopes for the Union Budget. The Government of Andhra Pradesh hopes to allocate adequate funds in the form of grants to national institutions as stipulated in the State Redistribution Act. Even in this budget, the Center expects to allocate funds to Andhra Pradesh in a fair manner. In addition to allocating adequate funds for the Polavaram project, which is a national project, it is expected that allocations and revenue deficit grant funds also expected in budget .