ఆసక్తికరం: నారావారి కోడలి రక్తదానం.. పక్కనే మెగా కోడలు, బాలయ్య ఇలా!

Andhra Pradesh

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Bhramani & I spent a heartwarming afternoon donating blood. If you begin donating blood at age 18 &donate every 90 days until you reached 60, you would have potentially helped save more than 500 lives! #foodforthought #donateblood - it’s a very powerful & satisfying thing to do. pic.twitter.com/cZtKP2WUks

English summary

At a time when a fullscale Nandamuri-Konidela fan war is on over Nandi awards, the daughters' in laws of both families came together for a cause. Nandamuri Balakrishna's daughter and Chief Minister Chandrababu's 'kodalu' Nara Brahmani and Chiranjeevi's daughter in law Upasana Kamineni jointly promoted blood donation. The bonhomie and joie de vivre among the two young ladies was seen to be believed.