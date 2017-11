పింఛను కూడా ఇప్పించ లేరు.. ఇలాంటి ముఖ్యమంత్రి మనకు అవసరమా?: జగన్

Andhra Pradesh

Ramesh Babu

English summary

YSRCP Chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's Praja Sankalpa Yatra has reached the second day on Tuesday. Starting off from Vempalli outskirts at 9 AM, YS Jagan spoke to all the local residents and party activists who came in his support and began the Padayatra. He will be taking up the Yatra for 12.6 km via Vempalli crossroads, YS colony, Kadapa-Pulivendula High Way, Sarvaraju peta & Galeru -Nagari canal today and stay at Neella Thimmayapalle for the night. The Padayatra is garnering a lot of support with the people lining up the roads up to 3 km to welcome him.