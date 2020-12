Karnataka: Violence erupts at the Wistron iPhone manufacturing unit in Kolar Visuals of vandalism from inside the plant pic.twitter.com/1MmtDtc2kH

English summary

Violence broke out at a Taiwanese technology giant's plant near Bengaluru after some employees, reportedly angry over salaries, vandalised the facility's premises today morning. While the company, Wistron Corporation, is yet to respond to incident, the Karnataka government strongly condemned it.